Phillips 66 Partners LP to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE PSXP opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,802 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

