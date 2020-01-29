Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Range Trading