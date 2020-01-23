Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($18.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($14.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,073. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

