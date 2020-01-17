Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PHIO stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,216 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.