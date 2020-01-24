Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.45

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.90. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 15,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

