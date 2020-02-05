Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHNX. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 770.20 ($10.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 710.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

