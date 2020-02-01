Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $775.60

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 775.60 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 773.30 ($10.17), with a volume of 75846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 769.10 ($10.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 748.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

