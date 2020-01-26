Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $775.40

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775.40 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 775.40 ($10.20), with a volume of 69084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 753.90 ($9.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 743.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 707.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

