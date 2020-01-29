Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 767.50 ($10.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

