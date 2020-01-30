Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.88

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.88 and traded as low as $89.00. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 104,541 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The firm has a market cap of $338.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: Roth IRA