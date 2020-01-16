Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Sells $59,280.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

