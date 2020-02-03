Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 42,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $167,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

