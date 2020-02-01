Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

