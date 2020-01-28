Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 491,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,780. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

