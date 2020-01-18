Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Physicians Realty Trust traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 27316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler acquired 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 425,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

