Pi Financial Analysts Give Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) a C$34.00 Price Target

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) received a C$34.00 price target from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

PAAS opened at C$28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 207.50.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Michael Steinmann sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,363,304. Also, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 7,955 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$223,376.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at C$882,357.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $422,696.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

