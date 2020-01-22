Pi Financial Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$10.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$10.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

