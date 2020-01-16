Pi Financial Analysts Give Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) a C$0.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:SGI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

