Pi Financial Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$116.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$111.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.41.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.91. CGI has a 1-year low of C$84.41 and a 1-year high of C$114.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

