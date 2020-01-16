Pi Financial Lowers Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE APHA traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,271. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.82. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.99.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

