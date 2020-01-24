Pi Financial Lowers Shopify (TSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$590.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$615.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -537.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$205.07 and a 1-year high of C$626.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$535.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$464.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total value of C$25,427.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,061,266.31. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129 over the last three months.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?