Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.19% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $96.05 million and a PE ratio of -35.83. Nighthawk Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.65.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend