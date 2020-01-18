Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$81.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?