Pi Financial Reiterates Neutral Rating for Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 target price on the stock.

Excellon Resources stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

