Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com