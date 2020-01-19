Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:PDM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

