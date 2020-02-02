Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

