Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $5.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 million and the highest is $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 660,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

