Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PIRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

PIRS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity