Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIRS. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com