Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIRS. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 420,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 169,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

