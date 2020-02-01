Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.63, approximately 21,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 466,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

