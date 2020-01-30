Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 32% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price traded up 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.00, 1,948,815 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 518,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PIRS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

