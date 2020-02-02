Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PILBF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

