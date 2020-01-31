Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 456,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 446,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 197,365 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

PPC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

