Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,599. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 456,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 446,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 197,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

