PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

