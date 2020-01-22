PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.06 and last traded at $73.26, approximately 8,414 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?