PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Down 1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.45 and last traded at $137.26, approximately 18,107 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume