Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.76. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2,361 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?