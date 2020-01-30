Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.76. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2,361 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period.
About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.