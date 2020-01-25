Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.13

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $19.45. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,453 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 623.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 41.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $92,000.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

