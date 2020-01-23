PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.45

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 60054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 23,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index