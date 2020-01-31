Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, approximately 7,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

