PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.97, approximately 2,783 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

