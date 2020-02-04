PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of MINT stock remained flat at $$101.76 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading