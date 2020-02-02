Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.27

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.31. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

