Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.29. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2,586 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

