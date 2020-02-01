PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, approximately 714 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

In related news, insider Watson Alan 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 864.2% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $895,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Article: Overbought