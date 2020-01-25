Pinduoduo Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:PDD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

PDD stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

