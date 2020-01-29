Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Shares of PDD opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

